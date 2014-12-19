FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov criticizes Ukraine statement on neutral status
December 19, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov criticizes Ukraine statement on neutral status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to media in a news conference during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Basel December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized on Friday a statement by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on ending Ukraine’s neutral status as confrontational rhetoric favored by what Russia calls Kiev’s ‘party of war’.

“The draft law to reject Ukraine’s neutral status as well as the order from Petro Alexeyevich Poroshenko about the economic blockade of the southeast (Ukraine) is a tribute to the rhetoric that the party of war in Kiev thirsts after,” Lavrov told a news conference.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

