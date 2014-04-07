Russia says Ukraine needs 'international assistance' on constitution

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his German counterpart on Monday that “international assistance” was needed in Ukraine to help carry out constitutional reform, his ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov told Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a telephone conversation that it was necessary “to take urgent efforts to organize international assistance for the soonest start of a national dialogue of all political forces and regions of Ukraine ... in order to openly agree on a mutually acceptable constitutional reform.”