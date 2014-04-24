FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Kiev must take first step to solve Ukraine crisis
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 27, 2014 / 10:49 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says Kiev must take first step to solve Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Ukrainian authorities must take the first step if a resolution is to be found to the Ukraine crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference after meeting his Lebanese counterpart, also said the United States should use its influence to persuade Kiev to implement its commitments under an international accord on Ukraine that was signed last week.

“We have no doubts whatsoever that the first steps must be taken by the Kiev authorities. That is absolutely unarguable, and to try to get away from that, to try, as our Western partners are doing, to present things as if Kiev is ruled by angels who make no mistakes, that’s just wrong,” Lavrov said.

“I am convinced that our American colleagues can and should use all their influence to force the current Kiev authorities to acknowledge ... their responsibility for what is happening. We are in favor of immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.”

Related Coverage

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.