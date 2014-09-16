FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters throw Ukrainian lawmaker in trash
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Protesters throw Ukrainian lawmaker in trash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Dozens of angry protesters near the Ukrainian parliament seized a prominent opposition deputy on Tuesday and dumped him in a trash container, accusing him of failing to back laws to end the turbulence in the country.

The incident involved Vitaly Zhuravsky, a former member of ousted President Viktor Yanukovich’s party. It was unclear why Zhuravsky drew the ire of the protesters, but the incident occurred before a parliamentary session at which lawmakers ratified an agreement with the European Union and backed laws to provide separatist-held regions with a special status.

“We live in a country where blood flows because of you,” shouted protesters surrounding the container with the 59-year-old deputy lying in it.

Zhuravsky later blamed the incident on his competitors in a forthcoming parliamentary election in October.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.