FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaders agree new push to enforce Ukraine ceasefire: France
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2015 / 9:49 AM / 3 years ago

Leaders agree new push to enforce Ukraine ceasefire: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia agreed by telephone on Thursday to make a new push to impose a Feb. 12 accord seeking to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine, President Francois Hollande’s office said in a statement.

It said the four condemned the ceasefire breaches of recent days and agreed that the package of measures agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk should be implemented “strictly and in their entirety”.

“OSCE representatives should meet the parties on the ground to quickly implement these measures,” the statement said, adding that foreign ministers from the four powers would discuss details of the plan later on Thursday.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Mark John; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.