EU to beef up Ukraine sanctions list on Monday: Commissioner
May 9, 2014 / 3:13 PM / 3 years ago

EU to beef up Ukraine sanctions list on Monday: Commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - European Commissioner Janusz Lewandowski said he expects the European Union on Monday to strengthen its targeted sanctions against individuals and entities linked to Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

“In my opinion on Monday the latest strengthening of personal sanctions will come into effect,” Lewandowski said in an interview with Polish broadcaster TVN 24 BiS.

“Those are not the most painful; the third level of sanctions is reserved in case a Russian intervention in Ukraine is proven beyond doubt.”

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Christian Lowe

