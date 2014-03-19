FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Biden warns Russia on 'dark path' to isolation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Russia is on a “dark path” to isolation over its actions in Ukraine and the United States will respond to any aggression against NATO allies, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden made the comments during a trip to Lithuania to reassure Baltic allies worried about what an emboldened Russia might mean for their nations. Lithuania, along with fellow Baltic nations of Latvia and Estonia, are NATO members.

Reporting Roberta Rampton and Andrius Sytas; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

