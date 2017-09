Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk presents a document containing the coalition agreement between parties presented at Verkhovna Rada (parliament), during his annual end-of-year news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive around $10 billion from international lenders in 2016, almost the same as this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Tuesday.

He said the loans could come from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other institutions.