FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says separatists hold hostages; activists deny charge
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 8, 2014 / 3:43 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says separatists hold hostages; activists deny charge

Thomas Grove

2 Min Read

LUHANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security service on Tuesday said that pro-Russian separatists had placed explosives in a building they seized in the eastern city of Luhansk and were holding 60 people hostage.

But the activists, who have controlled the region’s state security headquarters since storming it on Sunday, denied both charges. They said they had no explosives, but had seized an armoury full of automatic rifles.

“The criminals have rigged the building with explosives ... and are holding around 60 people, threatening them with weapons and explosives,” the SBU security service said in a statement. “They are using terrorist measures.”

But one of the protest leaders told Reuters that there were no explosives and that no one was being prevented from leaving the building.

“We do not need hostages to get what we want,” said Anton, who declined to give his second name.

A Reuters reporter said people appeared to be moving freely in and out of the building.

The Luhansk building was one of several seized by protesters in the east of the country demanding regional referendums on independence from Kiev.

Protesters in Donetsk remain in control of the main regional authority building, but authorities ended the occupation in the city of Kharkiv.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Tom Grove; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.