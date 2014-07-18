FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian troops take southeastern Luhansk, defense minister tells president
#World News
July 18, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian troops take southeastern Luhansk, defense minister tells president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s defense minister told President Petro Poroshenko on Friday that Ukrainian troops had taken control of the southeastern part of the city of Luhansk in the country’s east, a statement on the president’s website said.

“The minister of defense, Valery Heletey, told President Petro Poroshenko that Ukrainian armed forces took control of the southeastern part of Luhansk,” the statement said, adding that troops had also surrounded the airport.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
