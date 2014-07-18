Ukrainian troops take southeastern Luhansk, defense minister tells president

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s defense minister told President Petro Poroshenko on Friday that Ukrainian troops had taken control of the southeastern part of the city of Luhansk in the country’s east, a statement on the president’s website said.

“The minister of defense, Valery Heletey, told President Petro Poroshenko that Ukrainian armed forces took control of the southeastern part of Luhansk,” the statement said, adding that troops had also surrounded the airport.