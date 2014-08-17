FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says its forces take police station in Luhansk, raise national flag
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 17, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says its forces take police station in Luhansk, raise national flag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian government forces have taken a police station in Luhansk, a city on the border with Russia which has been under the control of pro-Russian separatists since April, and raised the Ukrainian flag there, a military spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, also told journalists that fresh Russian military equipment has been seen coming into the country from Russia in the past 24 hours, including three Grad missile system. Russian drones had violated Ukrainian air space on 10 occasions, Lysenko added.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.