Ukraine says its forces take police station in Luhansk, raise national flag

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian government forces have taken a police station in Luhansk, a city on the border with Russia which has been under the control of pro-Russian separatists since April, and raised the Ukrainian flag there, a military spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, also told journalists that fresh Russian military equipment has been seen coming into the country from Russia in the past 24 hours, including three Grad missile system. Russian drones had violated Ukrainian air space on 10 occasions, Lysenko added.