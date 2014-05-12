Ukraine's Luhansk may hold referendum on joining Russia: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk may hold a referendum on joining Russia, state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the region’s pro-Russian separatists.

“If this decision (to hold a referendum on joining Russia) is taken, then, respectively, the will of the people will be taken into account,” RIA cited a spokesman for the pro-Russian separatists.

The region was one of two Ukrainian provinces that held a referendum on self-rule on Sunday. A referendum organizer was reported as saying that 96.2 percent of voters supported autonomy for Luhansk.