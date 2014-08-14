FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leading Ukrainian separatist says he is stepping down
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Leading Ukrainian separatist says he is stepping down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The leader of the pro-Russian separatist rebels in Ukraine’s Luhansk region announced his resignation on Thursday, saying he was injured and could not carry on in his role, becoming the second senior rebel to quit in the space of seven days.

Russian state-run broadcaster Rossiya 24 broadcast the statement by Valery Bolotov, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

Luhansk region, on the border with Russia, has been the scene of fighting between rebels and Ukrainian forces who are trying to re-establish central control over separatist-held areas.

Bolotov, in the comments broadcast on Russian television, said Igor Plotnitsky, defence minister of the Luhansk People’s Republic, would take over from him.

His resignation means that both the main separatist entities, in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, are having leadership changes. Aleksander Borodai, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, announced on Aug. 7 that he was stepping down. [ID:nL6N0QD6GD]

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.