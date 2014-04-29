Separatists seize TV centre, prosecutor's office in Ukraine's Luhansk

LUHANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists took control of the regional prosecutor’s office and television center in the eastern city of Luhansk on Tuesday, having earlier seized the government headquarters, a Reuters photographer said.

The photographer saw separatists inside the prosecutor’s office and gunmen guarding the entrance of the television center. The gunmen said they were in control of the building and Interfax news agency said protesters had burned the Ukrainian flag.