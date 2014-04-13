FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Separatist protesters seize mayor's office in another east Ukraine town
April 13, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Separatist protesters seize mayor's office in another east Ukraine town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Separatist protesters on Sunday seized control of the mayor’s office in the town of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on the Azov Sea, local media said.

The protesters entered the building following a rally involving about 1,000 people demonstrating in favor of the creation of a separate republic in eastern Ukraine, a local journalist for the newspaper Priazovsky Worker said.

Police did not try to stop them. They entered the offices, took down the Ukrainian flag and were erecting barricades outside the building, the journalist said.

Reporting by Lina Kushch in Donetsk; Writing By Richard Balmforth

