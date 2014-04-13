Separatist protesters seize mayor's office in another east Ukraine town

KIEV (Reuters) - Separatist protesters on Sunday seized control of the mayor’s office in the town of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on the Azov Sea, local media said.

The protesters entered the building following a rally involving about 1,000 people demonstrating in favor of the creation of a separate republic in eastern Ukraine, a local journalist for the newspaper Priazovsky Worker said.

Police did not try to stop them. They entered the offices, took down the Ukrainian flag and were erecting barricades outside the building, the journalist said.