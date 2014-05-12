FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian pro-Russian separatist mayor says region needs Russian troops
May 12, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian pro-Russian separatist mayor says region needs Russian troops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - The rebel mayor of the pro-Russian separatist Ukrainian city of Slaviansk said on Monday his eastern region needed Russian troops to provide stability and peace.

Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, speaking the day after an unofficial referendum that rebels say mustered 80 percent support for self-rule, described Ukrainian troops as occupiers.

“They should go ... We’re going to defend our territory,” he said in his sandbagged administrative building in Slaviansk, the most heavily defended rebel city in the east.

Asked whether the self-declared “Donetsk People’s Republic” needed Russian military help, he replied: “I support this. We need Russian troops to provide stability and a peaceful life in the region’s future.”

Writing by Ralph Boulton; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
