FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's suspends work in Crimea
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 4, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

McDonald's suspends work in Crimea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A McDonald's sign is shown at the entrance to one of the company's restaurants in Del Mar, California September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

KIEV (Reuters) - McDonald’s has suspended work at its restaurants in Crimea for “manufacturing reasons”, the U.S. fast food chain said on Friday, the second international company to cease operations this week on the peninsula annexed by Russia.

Crimea’s hasty unification with Russia, which Ukraine and the West do not acknowledge, has worried companies with assets in the Black Sea region as it is unclear how the change may impact business.

McDonald’s (MCD.N), which operates three restaurants in Crimea, said it hoped to resume work as soon as possible, but offered to help relocate staff to Ukraine, signaling it did not expect its Crimean business to reopen in the near future.

“The company has provided an opportunity to all employees ... to transfer to any other McDonald’s restaurants in Ukraine preserving their positions, salaries and fees and paying to relocate employees and their families,” it said in a statement.

The closures follow Geneva-based Universal Postal Deutsche Post’s (DPWGn.DE) announcement that it was no longer accepting letters bound for Crimea as delivery to the region was no longer guaranteed.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper nL5N0MW18J

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.