Russia's Medvedev, U.S. Vice President Biden discuss Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Ukraine by telephone, the Interfax news agency cited Medvedev’s spokeswoman as saying on Monday.

Medvedev “declared that it is necessary to protect the interests of all Ukrainian citizens, including residents of Crimea, and citizens of Russia who are located in Ukraine,” Interfax quoted his spokeswoman, Natalya Timakova, as saying.