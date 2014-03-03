FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Medvedev, U.S. Vice President Biden discuss Ukraine
#World News
March 3, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Medvedev, U.S. Vice President Biden discuss Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Ukraine by telephone, the Interfax news agency cited Medvedev’s spokeswoman as saying on Monday.

Medvedev “declared that it is necessary to protect the interests of all Ukrainian citizens, including residents of Crimea, and citizens of Russia who are located in Ukraine,” Interfax quoted his spokeswoman, Natalya Timakova, as saying.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Lidia Kelly

