Russian PM says sanctions must be lifted for ties with West to improve

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends the East Asia Summit (EAS) plenary session during the ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Thursday sanctions must be abandoned to overcome problems in relations with the West after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of a meeting in Asia.

It is necessary “to abandon sanctions, move relations to a normal, working order, return to normal, calm, productive talks”, Interfax news agency quoted Medvedev as saying in Myanmar, where he is attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He was also quoted as saying he expected the rouble to firm eventually when the Russian economy found “its point of balance”.

