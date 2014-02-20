Opposition leaders, Yanukovich met to negotiate:Polish official

WARSAW (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leaders and president Viktor Yanokovich met at the negotiations table with mediation of foreign ministers from France, Germany and Poland, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said.

“Talks of Polish, German, French foreign ministers at Yanukovich’s office still going on. The opposition leaders, the parliament’s speaker, many MPs attend,” spokesman Marcin Wojciechowski, who is in Kiev with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, wrote in a Twitter post.