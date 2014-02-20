FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition leaders, Yanukovich met to negotiate:Polish official
#World News
February 20, 2014 / 11:14 PM / 4 years ago

Opposition leaders, Yanukovich met to negotiate:Polish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leaders and president Viktor Yanokovich met at the negotiations table with mediation of foreign ministers from France, Germany and Poland, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said.

“Talks of Polish, German, French foreign ministers at Yanukovich’s office still going on. The opposition leaders, the parliament’s speaker, many MPs attend,” spokesman Marcin Wojciechowski, who is in Kiev with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, wrote in a Twitter post.

Reporting by Pawel Bernat

