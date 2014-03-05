Ukraine, Russia, U.S. ministers arrive at French foreign ministry

PARIS (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Britain and the United States arrived on Wednesday at the French foreign ministry, according to Reuters reporters on site.
There was no word whether there would be direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian ministers.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and British Foreign Secretary William Hague had said earlier that they would try to bring the Russian and Ukrainian ministers together.
