Leaders of EU, Russia, Ukraine to meet on August 26 in Minsk: Poroshenko

KIEV (Reuters) - The leaders of the European Union, Ukraine and Russia will meet in Minsk on August 26 to discuss energy security and the conflict in east Ukraine, Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday.

“The high-level meeting (will) discuss issues related to the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, energy security and the stabilizing of the situation in the Donbass,” a statement on his website said.

The meeting will also include the leaders of Kazakhstan and Belarus, who are part of a Russian-led Customs Union, it said.