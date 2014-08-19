FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaders of EU, Russia, Ukraine to meet on August 26 in Minsk: Poroshenko
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Leaders of EU, Russia, Ukraine to meet on August 26 in Minsk: Poroshenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The leaders of the European Union, Ukraine and Russia will meet in Minsk on August 26 to discuss energy security and the conflict in east Ukraine, Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday.

“The high-level meeting (will) discuss issues related to the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, energy security and the stabilizing of the situation in the Donbass,” a statement on his website said.

The meeting will also include the leaders of Kazakhstan and Belarus, who are part of a Russian-led Customs Union, it said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.