Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko gestures at a news conference with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (not pictured) in Kiev, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - A fresh round of peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe may be held in the Belarussian capital on Sunday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday.

“There is hope that a session of the three-way ‘contact group’ will be held in Minsk on Sunday,” Poroshenko said at a news conference in Warsaw, Interfax-Ukraine news agency said.