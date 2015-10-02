FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Paris talks on Ukraine 'businesslike'; all sides committed to Minsk deal
October 2, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says Paris talks on Ukraine 'businesslike'; all sides committed to Minsk deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin’s spokesman said on Friday talks in Paris on Ukraine between the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany were “businesslike” and all sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Minsk peace process.

Dmitry Peskov added in a conference call with reporters that dialogue between the four countries on Ukraine would be continued.

The four leaders in Paris also noted positive developments on the withdrawal of weapons with a caliber of less than 100 mm from areas of fighting in east Ukraine, Peskov said.

Putin also informed French President Francois Hollande about Russia’s military involvement in Syria, Peskov said, adding the Russian leader had stressed Russia’s actions were aimed at fighting terrorism and in line with international law.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Janet Lawrence

