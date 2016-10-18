FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Ukraine's Poroshenko not optimistic about meeting with Putin
#World News
October 18, 2016 / 11:18 AM / 10 months ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko not optimistic about meeting with Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said he was not optimistic about a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Berlin on Wednesday addressing the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

"For the tomorrow meeting, let's not have very high expectations," Poroshenko told reporters in Oslo. "Yes, I am very optimistic about the future of Ukraine but unfortunately not so much about tomorrow's meeting, but I would be very happy to be surprised".

Poroshenko has agreed to a so-called "Normandy Format" meeting in Berlin on Oct 19, bringing together Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine for talks on the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, he said in a separate statement earlier on Tuesday.

Fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 9,600 since 2014, despite a ceasefire agreed in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
