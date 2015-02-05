Merkel, Hollande to meet Poroshenko, Putin as Ukraine violence escalates

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande will meet Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko in Kiev on Thursday and Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday to discuss how to stop the violence in eastern Ukraine.

“In view of the escalating violence in recent days, the chancellor and President Hollande are intensifying their efforts, which have been going on for months, for a peaceful settlement to the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.