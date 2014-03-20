FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU ready for sanctions if Ukraine crisis worsens: Merkel
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

EU ready for sanctions if Ukraine crisis worsens: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will make clear to Russia that the bloc is ready to impose economic sanctions if there is any further escalation of the crisis in Ukraine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“We will again make clear that the annexation of the Crimea violates all international treaties. We will occupy ourselves with our reactions.” she said on arrival at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

“We will also make very clear that, with a further escalation, we are ready to introduce economic sanctions.”

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.