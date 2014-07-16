FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel: Russia has not done enough for Ukraine peace
July 16, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merkel: Russia has not done enough for Ukraine peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are weighing new sanctions against Russia as Moscow has not done enough to bring about peace in Ukraine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“We will talk about new sanctions because we believe that the Russian contribution to peace in Ukraine is not sufficient.” Merkel told reporters as she arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

EU leaders want to block loans for new projects in Russia by two multilateral lenders and broaden the scope of other sanctions in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Paul Taylor, John O'Donnell, Adrian Croft; editing by Jan Strupczewski

