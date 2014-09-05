FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO stands by pact with Russia despite violation: Merkel
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 12:48 PM / 3 years ago

NATO stands by pact with Russia despite violation: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and French President Francois Hollande (R) watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

NEWPORT Wales (Reuters) - NATO stands by a 1997 agreement on cooperation with Russia even though Moscow has breached it through its actions in Ukraine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

She told a news conference that leaders of the 28-nation alliance agreed at a summit in Wales that the NATO-Russia Founding Act remained a key part of Europe’s security architecture. Cooperation was suspended in March after Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Merkel said new European Union sanctions, due to be adopted on Friday over what she called Russia’s illegal troop presence in eastern Ukraine, could be suspended if a promised ceasefire materialized and the crisis de-escalated.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.