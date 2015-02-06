FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel dampens hopes for Ukraine ceasefire deal in Moscow talks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel dampens hopes for Ukraine ceasefire deal in Moscow talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German chancellor Angela Merkel addresses to media during a joint press conference with Iraq's Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi (not pictured) in Berlin February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was unclear whether she and French President Francois Hollande would achieve a breakthrough with Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks later on Friday aimed at resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

“It is totally open as to whether we will, with these talks, succeed in achieving a ceasefire, we don’t know if that will be achieved today, if, perhaps further talks will be needed,” Merkel said at a news conference with the Iraqi prime minister in Berlin before departing for Moscow.

“We don’t know if we will have long or short talks in Moscow or if these will be the last talks. We can only do what we can to resolve this conflict and especially to end the bloodshed,” she said.

Merkel and Hollande had flown to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.