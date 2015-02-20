FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says new Russia sanctions an option but not the goal
February 20, 2015 / 1:59 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says new Russia sanctions an option but not the goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - New sanctions against Russia are an option if a peace deal to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine is violated, though that is not the goal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Merkel told a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris that the European Union “could raise the issue of sanctions” if needed.

She added that implementing the peace deal was difficult but the parties involved must press ahead with doing so.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; writing by Paul Carrel

