Sanctions on Russia should be tied to fulfilling Minsk deal: Merkel
April 27, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Sanctions on Russia should be tied to fulfilling Minsk deal: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel commemorates the centenary of the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turk forces, during a regular session of the German lower house of Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday international sanctions imposed on Russia should depend on whether peacekeeping committments signed this year in Minsk are upheld.

“During the European Council (meeting) in March we took an unambiguous decision that the sanctions were related to completing the Minsk agreements,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz in Warsaw.

“It is clear that completing this package is taking longer. We will deal with this issue in June,” she said.

Kopacz said that Merkel agreed with her that sanctions, which have been already imposed on Russia, should be maintained.

Merkel also said that only voluntary solutions for allowing in migrants from North Africa were possible under existing legal frameworks.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig and Louise Ireland

