Merkel says no breakthrough with Russia on Ukraine

MILAN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Italy had not led to a breakthrough in the standoff over Ukraine.

“I cannot see a breakthrough here at all so far,” Merkel said after top EU leaders met with Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the sidelines of an EU-Asia summit.

“We will continue to talk. There was progress on some details, but the main issue is continued violations of the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” she added.