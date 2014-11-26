Merkel says patience needed to resolve Ukraine crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a speech during a debate at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused Russia in a speech in parliament on Wednesday of violating international law with its interventions in Ukraine and said resolving the conflict would require patience.

“Nothing justifies the direct or indirect participation of Russia in the fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk,” Merkel said in the Bundestag chamber.

“The actions of Russia have called the peaceful order in Europe into question and are a violation of international law,” she added. “Our efforts to overcome this crisis will require patience and staying power.”