FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel, Obama say Russia has violated international law in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Merkel, Obama say Russia has violated international law in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed during a phone call late on Sunday night that Russia’s “unacceptable intervention” in Crimea was “violation of international law” and urged a political solution, the German chancellor’s office said.

“Obama and Merkel were in agreement that it is particularly important for the international community to show unity in the face of this wrong,” her office said in a statement.

“There are also intensive efforts to see how Ukraine can be helped to manage its financial problems and humanitarian situation,” the statement continued.

Merkel and Obama also agreed on the need to establish a “fact-finding mission” like a contact group, possibly under the leadership of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to start a political dialogue.

Earlier on Sunday the German chancellor had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had accepted her proposal for such a contact group, her office said.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.