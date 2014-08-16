FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel, Poroshenko say arms deliveries to Ukraine separatists must stop
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 16, 2014 / 7:23 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel, Poroshenko say arms deliveries to Ukraine separatists must stop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko agreed in a phone call on Saturday that deliveries of weapons to separatists in Ukraine must stop and a ceasefire must be agreed, a spokesman for the German government said.

“The subject of the discussion was, above all, the reports confirmed by the separatists about the delivery of tanks from Russia and the reinforcement by fighters trained on Russian soil,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that Merkel expected Moscow to take a position on these reports and the separatists’ comments.

“They agreed that these deliveries of weapons must finally stop and that a ceasefire must be agreed,” he added.

A separatist leader said in a video released on Saturday that the rebels were receiving reinforcements of fighters trained in Russia and new armored vehicles.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.