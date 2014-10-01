FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel tells Putin Moscow has duty to temper separatists in Ukraine
#World News
October 1, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel tells Putin Moscow has duty to temper separatists in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Wednesday that Moscow had a duty to temper pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, a spokesman for the German government said.

“The German chancellor emphasized the responsibility Russia has to exert a moderating influence on pro-Russian separatists. She said the negotiated ceasefire needs to finally be respected in its entirety,” Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

He said the leaders had expressed concerned that violence was still being used in Ukraine every day.

Merkel said the border between Ukraine and Russia needed to be monitored and the Organization for Security and Cooperation had a big role to play in that. She said Germany would continue to support the OSCE mission in Ukraine, adding it could play an important role in planned local elections in the regions around Donetsk and Luhansk.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
