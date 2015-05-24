FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 24, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

One Ukrainian civilian killed, two wounded in Avdiyivka shelling: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - One civilian has been killed and two wounded in shelling of the Kiev-held town of Avdiyivka in east Ukraine, the head of Donetsk regional police Vyacheslav Abroskin said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“For two days rebels were killing Avdiyivka. In fact they were destroying it ... The town is without electricity and running water. One young man was killed and two women seriously wounded,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, steelmaker Metinvest it had halted production at its Avdiyivka facility, one of Europe’s biggest coke plants, after heavy shelling on Saturday caused major damage.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
