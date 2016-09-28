Russian missile-maker says rejects MH17 investigation findings: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian missile-maker Almaz-Antey said on Wednesday it rejected findings by international prosecutors which ruled a Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by one of its weapons fired from rebel-held territory, RIA news agency reported.

Almaz-Antey said the BUK missile which downed flight MH17 in 2014 was fired from territory held by the Ukrainian army and the prosecutors' findings were not supported by technical evidence.