a year ago
Russian missile-maker says rejects MH17 investigation findings: RIA
#World News
September 28, 2016 / 2:24 PM / a year ago

Russian missile-maker says rejects MH17 investigation findings: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian missile-maker Almaz-Antey said on Wednesday it rejected findings by international prosecutors which ruled a Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by one of its weapons fired from rebel-held territory, RIA news agency reported.

Almaz-Antey said the BUK missile which downed flight MH17 in 2014 was fired from territory held by the Ukrainian army and the prosecutors' findings were not supported by technical evidence.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

