BEIJING (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Russian President Vladimir Putin urged investigators to speed up the probe into a July plane crash in eastern Ukraine, a spokesman for the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin spoke briefly with U.S. President Barack Obama during a summit of Asia-Pacific nations, the spokesman said, and the two leaders discussed Syria, Ukraine and Iran.