Dutch government rebukes Russian ambassador over MH17 remarks
September 30, 2016 / 10:58 AM / a year ago

Dutch government rebukes Russian ambassador over MH17 remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador in The Hague for a diplomatic rebuke on Friday after Moscow made remarks critical of the criminal investigation into the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

Earlier this week, a team of international investigators presented findings showing that the missile launcher used to shoot down MH17 over Eastern Ukraine in 2014 came from Russia and was returned there afterward - despite Russian denials of involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said Russian reactions to the investigation’s findings “cast doubt on the integrity, professionalism and independence” of the investigators.

“The Russian Ambassador has been made to understand that such unfounded criticism is unacceptable,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

