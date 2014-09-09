FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pro-Russian separatists say cannot strike passenger aircraft: Interfax
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 9, 2014 / 11:24 AM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian separatists say cannot strike passenger aircraft: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Pro-Russian rebels do not have the military equipment that could bring down a passenger aircraft, Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“I can say only one thing: we just don’t have the (military) equipment which could bring down a passenger Boeing, including this Malaysian plane,” he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 broke apart over Ukraine due to the impact from a large number of fragments, the Dutch Safety Board said on Tuesday. [ID:nL5N0RA1AM]

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.