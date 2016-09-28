FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia military call into question objectivity of MH17 crash probe
September 28, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Russia military call into question objectivity of MH17 crash probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defense Ministry said the objectivity of the findings of an international investigation into the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine were causing doubts, being based mainly on the Internet and Ukraine's secret services.

No Russian air defense systems ever crossed into Ukraine from Russia, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airliner was hit by a Russian-made Buk missile launched from a village held by pro-Moscow rebels fighting Ukrainian government forces, the investigating team reported earlier on Wednesday. All 298 people on board, most of them Dutch, were killed.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
