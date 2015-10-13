FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International prosecution team: persons of interest identified in MH17 probe
#World News
October 13, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

International prosecution team: persons of interest identified in MH17 probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - An international team of prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 said on Tuesday it had identified “persons of interest”.

The statement followed the publication earlier in the day of the final report on the cause of the crash by the Dutch Safety Board, which found that the plane was probably downed by a Russian-built missile.

Prosecutors said their independent findings so far “point in that same direction.”

The statement by the Dutch-led team did not identify any suspects by name.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
