Russia says Dutch investigation into MH17 crash 'biased': report
October 13, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says Dutch investigation into MH17 crash 'biased': report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Dutch investigation into the downing of a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet over eastern Ukraine last year is biased, Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

“It’s a source of regret that, despite all Russia’s repeated and lengthy attempts to organize the investigation in such a way that it is comprehensive and unbiased, and for it to consider all the information we have ... there is an obvious attempt to draw a biased conclusion, and carry out political orders,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe

