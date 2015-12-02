Ukraine to keep defense spending high next year to fight separatists

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday he aims to spend 5 percent of gross domestic product on defense and security next year, to bolster the army’s fight against pro-Russian separatists in the east.

The conflict has killed more than 8,000 people so far. After a period of relative calm, both sides have complained of increased ceasefire violations and use of heavy artillery that was meant to have been withdrawn under the terms of a ceasefire.

Although Ukraine’s war-battered economy relies on money from international lenders to stay afloat, Poroshenko aims to spend about 14 percent of the government’s budget, or 100 billion hryvnias ($4.2 billion), on defense and security.

That compares to 90 billion hryvnias ($3.75 billion) this year. Part of the money, about 1.7 billion hryvnias, will go to upgrading military equipment, and designing and producing new types of weapons.

The pro-Western authorities in Kiev accuse Russia of orchestrating the uprising in the east after street protests ousted a president sympathetic to Moscow in February 2014. The Kremlin denies it is behind the revolt.

The finance ministry has finalised the draft of next year’s budget, which must now be approved first by parliament and then by Poroshenko.