FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine security chief accuses Russian soldiers of killing Ukrainian serviceman
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 18, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine security chief accuses Russian soldiers of killing Ukrainian serviceman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security chief on Monday accused two captured Russian servicemen of participating in the killing of a Ukrainian soldier and said they would be prosecuted for “terrorist actions”.

Valentyn Nalivaychenko told journalists that the Russian soldiers, who were said to have been seized on Saturday near Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, were part of a Russian military group that acted “with terrorist aims and with a gun in their hands against our citizens”. Russia on Monday restated its position that there were no Russian troops in Ukraine.

Reporting by Natalya Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.