Ukraine says 'anti-terrorist' operation continues despite Geneva

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military-led drive to root out pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country will continue despite the four-way agreement reached in Geneva, state security authorities said on Friday.

“The anti-terrorist operation is still going on and how long it continues depends on how long terrorists remain in our country,” Marina Ostapenko, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU), told reporters.

The Geneva agreement, brokered by the United States, Russia, Ukraine and the European Union, will require all illegal armed groups to disarm.

It also called for an end to the illegal occupation of public buildings, streets and squares, and gave a leading role to overseeing the deal to monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Ukraine announced a military-backed operation last weekend to flush out pro-Russian rebels who have taken over state buildings including police stations in the Donbass region, though the operation faltered when pro-Russian forces seized several army troop carriers.