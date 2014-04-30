FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian troops to hold exercises in central Kiev: government
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 30, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian troops to hold exercises in central Kiev: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s armed forces will conduct military exercises in central Kiev on Wednesday night, the government said, following a new warning by acting President Oleksander Turchinov about the threat of a Russian invasion.

A statement on the government website warned residents that “columns of military hardware will move through the city” and conduct exercises. Turchinov reiterated on Wednesday that Ukraine’s armed forces were on full military alert, citing the “real danger” of a Russian land war against Ukraine.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.