Ukrainian troops to hold exercises in central Kiev: government

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s armed forces will conduct military exercises in central Kiev on Wednesday night, the government said, following a new warning by acting President Oleksander Turchinov about the threat of a Russian invasion.

A statement on the government website warned residents that “columns of military hardware will move through the city” and conduct exercises. Turchinov reiterated on Wednesday that Ukraine’s armed forces were on full military alert, citing the “real danger” of a Russian land war against Ukraine.