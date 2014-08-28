FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine to bring back compulsory military service: Ukraine defense council
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine to bring back compulsory military service: Ukraine defense council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine, which is fighting a war in the east against separatists, is to re-introduce compulsory military service from this autumn, but conscripts will not serve in the conflict zone, Ukraine’s defense and security council ruled on Thursday.

The council did not say in its decision, which was quoted by Interfax news agency, for how long conscripts would serve.

Military service used to be compulsory for all Ukrainian males over the age of 18 but former president Viktor Yanukovich, who was forced by street protests to flee in February, ended the practice in favor of a professional army.

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice

